Warcraft Rumble Now Available in More Countries

Warcraft Rumble, the popular game of chaos and fun, is expanding its reach to more countries. Joining the Philippines, players in Canada, Australia, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway can now join in on the excitement of this gnomish engineering triumph.

To stay updated on future soft launches or the official launch, interested players can pre-register on the Warcraft Rumble official site. Android users can also pre-register through the Google Play store. Apple Store pre-orders will be announced on the official site.

The game is available on both iOS and Android platforms. For iOS users, it requires an iPhone 6s or higher, running iOS 13 or higher, with a minimum of 2GB RAM. Android users need a Snapdragon 675 or Exynos 8890 processor, OpenGLES 3.1 or higher GPU, Adreno 612 or Mali-T880 MP12 graphics, Android 5.1 (API level 22) or higher, and at least 3GB RAM.

Warcraft Rumble offers action-packed fun, allowing players to choose their favorite Minis and jump right into the excitement. Stay updated with the latest news by following Warcraft Rumble on their official site and social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Join the growing community of Warcraft Rumble players and prepare for an adrenaline-filled experience.