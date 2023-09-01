A Passionate Photographer Develops a Digital Companion App for Film Photography

Photographer Don Goodman-Wilson has created a new smartphone app called Crown + Flint, which aims to assist film photographers in keeping track of equipment, photos, and notes. As a film enthusiast himself, Goodman-Wilson understands the importance of managing the variables involved in film photography.

In the past, Goodman-Wilson resorted to using pen and paper to jot down shooting information, but it proved to be a tedious process. Existing digital note-taking apps were not specifically designed for photographers, so he decided to create his own solution.

The app’s primary mode allows users to manage their equipment. Users can create profiles for each camera, including information about shutter speeds and compatible lenses. This feature serves as the foundation for the app’s other functionalities.

Crown + Flint also includes metadata and light metering capabilities. The light metering feature is tailored to the specific camera and lens combination used by the photographer. By utilizing the smartphone’s camera and intelligent evaluative metering, the app suggests exposure values that retain shadow details while maintaining overall balance in the scene.

Another important mode in the app is film tracking. Users can assign film to a camera and keep track of its lifetime, marking when a roll has been used. The app also allows photographers to record detailed notes about film usage, thoughts on results, and development details.

Crown + Flint is expected to be released on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by early October. While the app is not yet available, Goodman-Wilson has gathered a group of beta testers to ensure its quality and usability. More information will be provided on Crown + Flint’s official website.

Overall, this app aims to simplify the experience of film photography by providing photographers with a convenient way to organize and keep track of important information. By merging traditional methods with digital technology, Crown + Flint offers a valuable tool for film photographers on the go.

Sources:

– Crown + Flint app by Don Goodman-Wilson