Smart Contact Lenses Could Revolutionize Vision Impairment Assistive Technology

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore have developed a groundbreaking technology that could transform assistive technology for people with vision impairment. They have created a flexible, micrometres-thin battery that can power smart contact lenses.

Smart contact lenses have the potential to revolutionize vision correction and enhance the lives of those living with vision impairment. These lenses could transmit the wearer’s visual information to cloud-based data storage, allowing for seamless accessibility. Additionally, smart contact lenses could provide access to augmented reality, monitor the wearer’s health, correct their vision, and alert them to the onset of conditions such as diabetes and glaucoma.

Traditionally, contact lenses have served as a non-invasive way for individuals to correct their sight. However, the integration of smart technology into these lenses opens up a world of possibilities. The battery developed by the scientists at Nanyang Technological University is as thin as a human cornea and can store energy when placed in a saline solution. This battery overcomes the limitations of existing technology, which posed potential hazards to the eye due to coils, wires, and metal components.

The unique feature of this battery lies in its charging mechanism. Through a combination of enzymatic and self-reduction reactions, the battery can charge both electrodes using only glucose and water. This charging process is safe for humans and environmentally friendly. The smart contact lenses can be charged using a glucose-based coating that reacts with the sodium and chloride ions in a saline solution or even through human tears.

The tear-based battery eliminates concerns related to harmful metal electrodes and the need for an induction charging coil within the lens. The researchers have filed a patent for this innovative technology and are seeking ways to commercialize it in the future.

The development of smart contact lenses is just one example of how assistive technology has the potential to become smarter and more user-friendly. As technology continues to advance, there is a wide range of disability aids that could benefit from being ‘smart-ified.’ The possibilities are vast, and it will be interesting to see how these advancements shape the future of assistive technology.

