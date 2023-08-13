AMD Preparing Radeon RX 7900M with Navi 31?

AMD is reportedly planning to bring its new Navi 31 GPU to the laptop space, according to a trusted hardware reviewer and leaker. The rumor suggests that the same GPU found in the Radeon RX 7900 Golden Rabbit Edition (GRE) for desktops might be utilized for the mobile series. This special edition of the desktop GPU line, known as Navi 31 XL, has two disabled Infinity Cache units and a Navi 32-sized package, despite sharing the same compute die as the flagship Radeon RX 7900 series’ Navi 31 XT/XTX models.

The idea of the smaller Navi 31 GPU making its way into a laptop form factor was first mentioned by Moore’s Law is Dead. It was later discovered that AMD was preparing an RX 7900 GRE desktop GPU. This GPU has a Total Board Power (TBP) of 260W, which is excessive for a mobile device compared to the 175W TGP of the NVIDIA RTX 40 series for mobile. However, indications suggest that the mobile variant could potentially feature more cores than the Navi 31 XL’s 80 Compute Units (5120 Stream Processors). AMD might choose the most power-efficient variations and underclock the GPU to achieve the desired level of performance.

Reports indicate that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE Navi 31 GPU is not yet ready for launch. A laptop intended to feature this GPU has experienced delays. The AMD Radeon RX 7000M series, which features Navi 33 based components, appears to be gradually taking its final form after its recent launch. The introduction of a potent RDNA3 GPU in the series could potentially change the landscape for laptop manufacturers.

Sources: Golden Pig Upgrade