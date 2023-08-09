Slack to Roll Out Redesign to Help Users Manage Messages and Channels

Slack, the team chat app owned by Salesforce, is set to launch its biggest-ever redesign in an effort to make the platform easier to navigate and manage. The redesign is aimed at heavy Slack users who often find it challenging to keep track of messages, mentions, and threads across multiple workspaces, channels, and group chats.

The new design introduces a Home section that resembles the existing interface, displaying channels, DMs, and apps. However, the most noticeable change is the addition of a new sidebar on the left side. This sidebar includes a DMs section that organizes all conversations in one place, similar to messaging and email apps.

Further down the sidebar is an Activity window, which functions as a unified inbox. It consolidates all messages, mentions, and reactions from various Slack workspaces, providing users with a centralized view to catch up on all activity at the start of their day.

The overarching goal of the redesign is to offer users more context and focus. The new design organizes different modes of work, such as catching up, responding to inbound messages, triaging and responding to activity, and following up on tasks.

Slack has also improved its multi-windowing system to allow users to have multiple views open simultaneously. This feature helps to address the challenge of keeping track of activity across different channels.

In addition to these changes, Slack has made the “save for later” functionality more prominent and introduced a dedicated Later menu in the sidebar. Users can quickly save messages, files, and other content to review, add reminders, or mark as completed.

While the redesign represents a shift in the way users interact with Slack, the company believes that the new tools will be well-received. Slack plans to continue releasing new features and testing different approaches to enhance productivity and automate work processes. The redesigned interface aims to accommodate future updates and advancements in generative AI technology.

Overall, the goal of the redesign is to provide users with a more organized and comprehensible experience, making it easier to manage messages and channels within Slack.