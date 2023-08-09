Slack Introduces Redesign for a More Focused Work Experience

Slack has announced a new interface redesign aimed at improving productivity and focus for users. The most noticeable change is the consolidation of workspaces in the sidebar. Instead of having separate tiles for each workspace, users will now see a single tile with new navigation options.

The redesigned sidebar includes buttons for Home, DMs (direct messages), Activity, Later, and More sections. It also features a search icon and a new Create button. The Home view remains familiar, allowing users to access various channels, unread items, drafts, and apps.

The DMs section now conveniently brings together direct message conversations, making them easier to access. Users can see the most recent message from each chat and choose to view only unread messages.

The Activity feed combines threads, mentions, and reactions into a single view, with dedicated tabs for each category. The Later section includes tabs for in-progress, completed, and archived actions. The More section houses additional tools such as apps, workflows, canvases, and huddles.

The new Create button replaces the draft message option and offers the ability to compose messages, huddles, canvases, or new channels. Additionally, there’s a new feature that allows users to hover over an icon for a dedicated view (e.g., DMs or Activity) to preview the content without leaving their current task.

Slack has also introduced device-specific updates for its iPhone, iPad, and Android apps. These updates include tiles at the top of the screen for quick access to unread messages and threads. Users can swipe through all their unread messages to catch up more efficiently. Furthermore, new themes with detailed and customizable color schemes have been made available.

The redesign aims to streamline the Slack interface, providing users with a more focused and productive work experience across devices.