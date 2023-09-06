Slack Introduces AI Tool for Channel Summaries and Search

Slack, the popular collaboration platform, is launching an AI tool called Slack AI that can summarize channel discussions, threads, and search for answers within messages, files, and channels. This new feature aims to enhance productivity and improve information retrieval for users.

One of the key capabilities of Slack AI is its ability to generate channel recaps, providing users with automatic summaries of messages sent in a particular channel. This feature will help users filter out unrelated conversations and catch up on important discussions they may have missed. Additionally, Slack AI can also summarize threads, making it easier for users to follow ongoing conversations within channels.

Another valuable feature is the AI tool’s search functionality, which allows users to search for answers based on relevant messages, files, and channels. By asking Slack AI a question, users can review discussions on a specific topic and receive a summary, along with a link to the relevant conversation. This feature will streamline information retrieval and enable users to find the information they need more efficiently.

Slack AI is part of the platform’s collaboration-first approach to intelligent productivity in the age of AI and automation. It aims to provide users with enhanced capabilities to collaborate, communicate, and access relevant information seamlessly.

In addition to Slack AI, the platform is also testing Slack lists, a feature that allows users to track projects and assign tasks within their team. With Slack lists, users can monitor progress and receive notifications for any changes. The platform is also introducing a Workflow Builder to simplify integration with third-party apps.

Slack has been progressively rolling out AI-powered features, including the ChatGPT bot for quick replies and an AI tool for attending and summarizing audio-only meetings called Huddles. These AI enhancements aim to optimize productivity and improve collaboration within the platform.

