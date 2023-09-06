New Features Announced for Slack: AI, Automation, and Lists

Salesforce has unveiled a suite of new features for its instant messaging platform Slack ahead of its annual event, Dreamforce. The focus of these additions is to leverage AI technology in order to enhance content discovery and summarization.

The three main features introduced include Slack AI, new automation functionality, and Slack Lists.

Slack AI is a built-in generative AI tool that aims to provide quick and useful solutions for users. It offers three primary functionalities:

Channel Recaps: Instant insights from any channel and status reports.

Thread Summaries: Grasp ongoing thread discussions.

Search Answers: Extract information quickly, including messages and files, with the ability to prioritize up-to-date information.

Slack’s VP of Product, Ali Rayl, expressed confidence in the capabilities of Slack AI, stating that it accurately provided the most up-to-date information when tested.

The company emphasizes the importance of trust and context in AI-generated summaries. Summaries will always attribute the source of the information to build confidence and ensure proper interpretation.

Additionally, Slack is introducing new automation capabilities, allowing non-coders to set up automation processes using its Workflow Builders. Integration with partners like Google, Atlassian, and Asana, as well as Salesforce Flow, provides more customized and streamlined workflows.

Slack Lists, another new feature, enables users to manage, track, and address work within the app itself. This includes project tracking and request approvals.

These new features further establish Slack as a comprehensive productivity platform. By integrating AI, automation tools, and project management capabilities, Slack aims to provide a convenient and efficient platform for collaborative work.

It should be noted that Slack Lists and Slack AI will undergo pilot testing during the Australian summer and are expected to be launched in 2024. The availability and pricing details of these features are yet to be determined.

Sources: Slack