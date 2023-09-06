Salesforce Introduces Slack AI Capabilities and Redesigned Interface

Salesforce has announced that it will be piloting its generative AI capabilities, known as Slack AI, on the Slack platform this winter. These new features were first introduced earlier this year at the World Tour NYC event. Slack AI allows users to instantly generate channel highlights, providing a quick summary of the most important parts of conversations. The generated highlights can be used for reports or to catch up on missed discussions. Additionally, Slack AI can generate summaries for specific threads, allowing users to quickly grasp the main points of a conversation without reading the entire channel.

In the image shared by Salesforce, the AI-generated summaries not only include highlights but also provide suggestions for next steps based on concerns, comments, and suggestions from other participants. Furthermore, Slack AI enhances the search experience by wrapping up relevant messages, files, and channels with a summary, making it easier for users to find the information they need.

This announcement follows Salesforce’s recent rollout of a redesigned interface for the Slack app. The new interface aims to help users focus by reducing clutter. The sidebar now combines all workspaces into a single tile, with buttons for Home, DMs, and Activity. A dedicated DM tab allows users to preview the most recent message from each conversation without opening it. Users also have the option to toggle on an unread message view to further declutter their workspace.

Salesforce will be sharing more details about Slack AI and other new products at its upcoming Dreamforce event, scheduled from September 12 to September 14. The event will be available to stream on Salesforce+.

