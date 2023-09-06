Salesforce Introduces Slack AI to Enhance Enterprise Productivity

Enterprise software firm, Salesforce, has announced the launch of Slack AI, a range of tools and features integrated into the Slack platform. With the aim of improving productivity, these tools leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and automation capabilities. As part of the Slack AI offering, users will have access to AI-powered search capabilities, allowing them to easily extract valuable information from conversations. This feature will undergo pilot testing in winter and is set to be available globally, including in India, by 2024.

The Chief Product Officer of Slack, Noah Desai Weiss, highlights the collaboration-first approach taken to develop an intelligent productivity platform. By providing customers with intuitive and efficient tools, the goal is to empower individuals to perform their best work. Slack AI seamlessly integrates AI into the conversational interface, enabling users to work smarter and save time.

The key features of Slack AI include Channel Recaps, Thread Summaries, and AI-powered Search Answers. These functions allow users to easily find relevant messages, files, and channels, while also providing AI-generated summaries. Additionally, the updated Workflow Builder allows users to automate tasks, integrating multiple tools with just a few clicks. Salesforce ensures that Slack AI is built on a foundation of trust, providing the same security and compliance measures expected from a productivity platform.

Earlier this year, Salesforce introduced Slack GPT, a generative AI tool that offers users a summary of unread messages in Slack. The company is focused on developing AI tools, particularly in the field of generative AI. In collaboration with IBM, Salesforce aims to enhance its customer relationship management offerings by bringing generative AI solutions to the enterprise sector.

Salesforce’s second fiscal quarter revenue reached $8.6 billion, representing an 11% year-over-year growth. With the introduction of Slack AI, Salesforce continues to innovate and drive productivity in the enterprise space.

