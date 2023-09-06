Skull and Bones Loses Third Creative Director as Game Faces Challenges

Elisabeth Pellen, the third creative director for Ubisoft’s highly anticipated game Skull and Bones, has left the company to return to Ubisoft’s headquarters in Paris. Pellen had been working with the Skull and Bones team since 2018 and was responsible for overseeing the game’s transition from a session-based multiplayer ship combat shooter to a broader exploration and survival-oriented piracy sim.

Skull and Bones, which was originally expected to be released in 2018, has faced numerous delays and changes in its development process. The game’s closed beta recently received mixed reactions, with some praising its gameplay while others found it boring. Ubisoft Singapore, the studio developing the game, is now facing an organized labor campaign by the country’s Creative Media and Publishing Union.

Ubisoft had high hopes for Skull and Bones, as it is one of four major games the company showcased to reverse recent misfortunes. However, the game’s production woes and the challenges faced by the development team have caused uncertainties surrounding its release date.

In addition to the difficulties in game development, Ubisoft Singapore is also dealing with concerns about workplace treatment, equality, and pay. The recent labor campaign is an indication of these broader issues within the studio.

While Ubisoft maintains that it has mechanisms and initiatives in place to create a great workplace, it remains to be seen how the labor campaign and internal challenges will affect the future of Skull and Bones.

Sources:

– Kotaku: “Ubisoft’s Skull & Bones Has Lost Another Creative Director” (link not provided)

– Kotaku: “Ubisoft Singapore Now Faces An Activist Union Campaign” (link not provided)