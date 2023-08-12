Skittles Faces Backlash for GLAAD Partnership and ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ Packaging

Skittles, the popular candy brand, is facing significant backlash from consumers after its recent partnership with GLAAD and the launch of limited edition Pride Packs. The company decided to alter its iconic color wheel design for these special packs, sparking controversy.

The Pride Packs feature packets that are predominantly white, with an illustration and wording that promotes self-expression and supports the LGBTQ+ community. However, one notable aspect of the packaging is the inclusion of the phrase ‘Black Trans Lives Matter,’ which has further fueled the backlash.

Critics argue that the inclusion of this specific message is inappropriate and undermines the message of inclusivity and equality that the Pride Packs were initially supposed to represent. They believe that the focus on one specific group diminishes the significance of other communities within the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

The controversy has sparked a wider debate about the corporate co-optation of social justice movements. Some argue that companies like Skittles are exploiting important causes for profit, while others view it as a genuine attempt by the brand to show solidarity and support.

Skittles has not yet responded to the backlash, and it remains to be seen how they will address the concerns raised by consumers. Nevertheless, this incident highlights the challenges faced by brands when attempting to engage with social issues and the potential risks of alienating their customer base.

In recent years, more companies have sought to align themselves with social justice causes and adopt a more inclusive stance. However, striking the right balance and ensuring that these efforts are seen as authentic and meaningful can be a delicate task.

As the controversy around Skittles and the Pride Packs continues to unfold, it serves as a reminder that companies must navigate these issues carefully, considering the diverse perspectives and experiences within their target audience, to avoid unintended consequences and backlash.