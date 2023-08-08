Devolver Digital Delays Release of Five Games to 2024

Devolver Digital has announced that five of its upcoming games have been delayed and will now be released in 2024. Despite the delay, the indie publisher has assured fans that it is committed to delivering the promised games.

One of the most anticipated delays is Skate Story, a stylized skateboarding game developed by Sam Eng. Set in a dark and neon-filled hellscape, the game features a glass demon as its protagonist. Skate Story was initially scheduled for release this year but will now launch on PC in 2024.

Stick it to the Stickman and Anger Foot, both created by Free Lives, the studio behind Broforce and Genital Jousting, are also among the delayed games. These titles will be available on PC next year.

Another delayed game, The Plucky Squire, offers a charming platforming adventure with both 2D and 3D visuals. Developed by All Possible Futures, The Plucky Squire will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch in 2024.

Pepper Grinder, a 2D platformer developed by Ahr Ech, features a character with a large drill. This game is also included in the list of delayed releases and will be available for PC and Switch.

On a positive note, several other Devolver Digital games are still on track for a 2023 release. These games include Gunbrella, Wizard with a Gun, KarmaZoo, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, and The Talos Principle II. The latter, a sequel to the acclaimed 2014 game by Croteam, promises more first-person puzzles and existential themes for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

In addition, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, developed by Deconstructeam, is set to launch on August 16. This game offers players the opportunity to build tarot decks and interact with immortal beings.

Despite the delays, Devolver Digital continues to deliver a diverse range of games that cater to different tastes and preferences. Fans can look forward to an exciting lineup from the publisher in the coming years.