The Skarper Electric Bike Kit: A Simplified and Lightweight Conversion Solution

Skarper, a company backed by six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy, has announced that its electric bike conversion kit will go into production. The system, which consists of a proprietary disc brake rotor and chainstay-mounted motor unit, aims to simplify the process of electrifying a regular bike. Pre-orders for the kit are now being accepted, with a deposit of £79.95, and production is expected to start in early 2024.

During a visit to Skarper’s London headquarters, the final design process was explored, and a test ride was conducted on one of the prototype units. The latest version of the Skarper unit features finalised electronics, a motor and gearbox arrangement, and a unique disc rotor. The only change from the pre-production model will be a switch to a lighter casting for the internal skeleton of the system.

In terms of specifications, the Skarper unit is comparable to other lightweight e-bike systems on the market. It has a 250-watt motor, 32Nm of torque, a 240Wh battery capacity, and a charge time of 2.5 hours from empty to full. The unit is expected to weigh 3.9kg, plus the 620g rotor. In eco mode, it provides up to 50km of range for typical city riding conditions, while turbo mode offers up to 30km of range.

According to Uri Meirovich, Skarper’s chief operating officer and co-founder, the system was tested for torque measurements and was found to have 32Nm. Skarper hopes to see its conversion kit used on a wide variety of bikes, offering a simplified and lightweight solution for those looking to add electric capabilities to their existing bicycles.

