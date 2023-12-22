New Method Reveals Cellular History for Advancing Therapies

A groundbreaking method called Zman-seq has been developed by researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science, which allows tracking and measuring changes over time in single cells within the body. This new technology, described in the journal Cell, has the potential to advance the development of therapies for cancer and other disorders.

Zman-seq involves labeling cells with different time stamps and tracking them in healthy or pathological tissue. By doing so, researchers can understand the history of individual cells and determine how long each cell has stayed in the tissue. This provides valuable insights into the molecular and cellular temporal changes that occur within the tissue.

The research team, led by Daniel Kirschenbaum from Ido Amit’s lab, focused their study on glioblastoma, the most common and aggressive brain tumor. They aimed to understand why the immune system struggles to control tumor growth in this type of cancer.

Through Zman-seq, the researchers were able to mark immune cells while they were still in the blood, prior to entering the tumor. By using different fluorescent dyes at different time points, they were able to track the cells and determine when they entered the tissue and how long they remained there.

The findings revealed that immune cells called natural killer cells, which are crucial for killing rogue cells, quickly become dysfunctional within 24 hours of entering the tumor. This sheds light on why therapeutic attempts to harness the immune system for fighting glioblastoma have been ineffective.

The researchers are now working on developing ways to block immune-disabling tumor checkpoints and reactivate the immune system in glioblastoma and other challenging tumors. They also plan to adapt Zman-seq to study the temporal dynamics of cells throughout the human body.

Zman-seq provides empirical measurements that enable scientists to understand the precise order of events that immune and other cells go through when they enter a tumor. This can revolutionize the approach to generating more effective therapies for cancer and other disorders.