iMin Technology Secures $5 Million in Funding Driven by Increasing Demand for Smart Commercial Devices

Singapore-based iMin Technology has recently closed a Series Pre-A funding round, raising US$5 million. Yonghua Capital led the funding round, reflecting the rising demand for digital commercial devices worldwide. The company, founded in 2018, is dedicated to providing innovative services to its partners and leveraging emerging technologies.

One of the flagship products offered by iMin Technology is the Swan 1 Pro, a state-of-the-art Android cash register. With its advanced features and performance capabilities, the Swan 1 Pro aims to revolutionize the industry and challenge traditional Windows devices. iMin is committed to introducing smart commercial devices to small businesses globally, and the funding will help them achieve this ambition.

Aimin Hu, the Founder and CEO of iMin Technology, expressed excitement about collaborating with new investors and expanding their reach to small businesses worldwide. Despite the uncertain economic outlook, Hu highlighted the untapped potential of IoT developments.

In addition to its hardware innovations, iMin Technology has launched the iMinKit Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform. This platform caters to various business partners in the food delivery services, digital payment platforms, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies in the F&B and retail sectors.

The global market has rapidly embraced digital transformation in the post-pandemic era, creating vast opportunities for commercial smart hardware. iMin’s extensive experience in research and development, manufacturing, and business development positions them well in this evolving market. With their product strength and global expansion capabilities, iMin is poised to become a leading enterprise in the smart commercial equipment sector.

Overall, iMin Technology’s recent funding round and commitment to innovation demonstrate their ambition to meet the growing demand for smart commercial devices and drive global expansion.

Definitions:

– Smart commercial devices: Digital devices used for commercial purposes, such as point-of-sale terminals, industrial scanners, and self-service kiosks.

– IoT: Internet of Things refers to the network of interconnected devices that collect and exchange data through the internet.

– Android cash register: A cash register device that runs on the Android operating system, offering advanced features and capabilities.

– Windows devices: Devices that run on the Windows operating system, commonly used in various industries.

– Mobile Device Management (MDM): A platform that enables the management and control of mobile devices, including software updates, security configurations, and application installations.

– Software-as-a-Service (SaaS): A software licensing model in which applications are provided on a subscription basis and accessed remotely over the internet.

