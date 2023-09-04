iMin Technology Secures US$5 Million in Funding for its Swan 1 Pro POS Device

Singapore-based iMin Technology has recently raised US$5 million in Series Pre-A funding led by Yonghua Capital, as there is a growing demand for digital commercial devices worldwide. This funding will help iMin Technology continue to develop innovative services and leverage emerging technologies in the field.

One of iMin Technology’s latest innovations is the Swan 1 Pro, a cutting-edge point-of-sale (POS) device that aims to revolutionize the industry. This Android-based cash register offers advanced features and performance capabilities, challenging traditional Windows devices. The Swan 1 Pro is designed to be one of the most powerful POS devices available globally.

Founder and CEO of iMin Technology, Aimin Hu, is excited about collaborating with new investors to bring smart commercial devices to small businesses worldwide. He believes that despite the uncertain global economic outlook, there is untapped potential in IoT developments.

In addition to the hardware innovations, iMin Technology has also launched the iMinKit Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform. This platform caters to various business partners, including food delivery services, digital payment platforms, and SaaS companies in the food and beverage (F&B) and retail sectors.

The global market has rapidly embraced digital transformation in the post-pandemic era, leading to vast opportunities for commercial smart hardware. iMin Technology’s extensive experience in research and development, manufacturing, and business development positions them well to capture these opportunities. With its product strength and global business expansion capabilities, iMin Technology aims to be a leading enterprise in the global smart commercial equipment sector.

Source: iMin Technology Pte Ltd