Singapore’s Ethical Considerations on Synthetic Human Embryos

Summary: Singapore’s investment in the biomedical industry has led to advancements in assisted reproductive technology (ART) and the creation of synthetic human embryos. While these embryos have potential biomedical applications, there are concerns about their utilization in human reproduction. Singapore’s government promotes traditional family formation and prioritizes genetic affinity and blood ties. Therefore, the use of synthetic embryos may be inconsistent with Singapore’s ethical values and policies. Alternative technologies, such as in vitro gametogenesis, may offer solutions for age-related female infertility, but also raise questions about traditional family formation. The use of synthetic embryos in reproduction may violate beliefs held by religious groups and disrupt familial and kinship ties. Controversies surround the recreation of genetically identical replicas, the rights of posthumous children, and the creation of chimeric embryos for same-sex and transgender couples. Additionally, the deliberate creation of genetically identical replicates for single parenthood goes against Singapore’s family formation policies. The creation of synthetic embryos by individuals seeking to perpetuate their genes would also be highly controversial.

FAQ:

Q: What are synthetic human embryos?

A: Synthetic human embryos are embryos generated entirely from stem cells and can serve as models for studying birth defects, transplantable tissues, and drugs.

Q: Are synthetic embryos being used for human reproduction?

A: While synthetic embryos have not yet been used for human reproduction, there are concerns about the ethical implications if they were to be utilized in this manner.

Q: How does Singapore view traditional family formation?

A: Singapore’s government promotes traditional family formation based on genetic affinity and blood ties, aligning with the Confucian ethos of Singaporean society.

Q: What are some alternative technologies for overcoming infertility?

A: Egg freezing, ovarian tissue freezing, and in vitro gametogenesis are some alternative technologies that have been explored to address infertility.

Q: What are some concerns surrounding synthetic embryos for same-sex and transgender couples?

A: Chimeric synthetic embryos may pose health risks, and their creation solely to fulfill reproductive desires raises ethical and moral questions.

Q: What controversy arises from the creation of synthetic embryos by individuals seeking to perpetuate themselves?

A: The creation of genetically identical replicas by egotistical individuals would spark controversy and ethical concerns.