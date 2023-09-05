SightPower Receives Funding for Automated Mine Shaft Inspection System

SightPower Inc has been awarded funding of C$612,000 from Canada’s Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) to develop an automated mine shaft inspection system for the global mining industry. MICA, a National Network of Innovation for Mining, aims to bridge the gap between innovation and commercialization in the mining sector.

SightPower offers a holistic technology, called Digital Mine™, that facilitates the digital transformation of mining enterprises. Their platform allows seamless integration of mining data, enabling the creation of a digital twin of a mine site. This digital twin provides mine operators with a dynamic tool to manage their operations effectively, improving mine design, planning, resource management, and optimal mine-to-mill solutions.

The automated mine shaft inspection system being developed by SightPower replaces the traditional visual inspection, which is unreliable and potentially unsafe. The system utilizes a hardware device equipped with a laser scanner and high-resolution camera. Data collected by the device will be fed into SightPower’s digital mine platform, creating a digital twin of the mine shaft.

With the help of artificial intelligence, the automated shaft monitoring system ensures significantly higher accuracy and reliability compared to human inspections. This ultimately improves the safety and efficiency of mining operations by reducing the risk of accidents and providing almost continuous shaft availability. The system also offers a financial benefit through increased operational time and production.

Chamirai Nyabeze, Network Director at MICA, expressed support for SightPower’s technology, stating that it has the potential to enhance operational capabilities and safety in underground mining operations. Borys Vorobyov, CEO of SightPower, sees the collaboration with MICA as a revolutionary step for the mining industry, combining data collection capabilities with digital twinning and AI-based data analysis.

Overall, the funding from MICA will enable SightPower to bring a unique technological solution for mine shaft inspection to the industry, offering improved safety and operational efficiency for underground mines worldwide.

