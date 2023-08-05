The Final Content Update for Sifu Coming to Multiple Platforms on September 7

Sifu, developed by Sloclap, will receive its final content update on September 7. This update will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a release on the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

The update, announced by Sloclap, will introduce the Arenas Mode, expanding the game’s boundaries and offering new locations for players to explore. This mode will feature intense battles against familiar enemies, bosses, and unexpected adversaries. With six dynamic arenas, 75 thrilling challenges, and various modifiers and cheats, players can expect an adrenaline-fueled journey that will test their martial arts skills like never before.

Prepare yourself for encounters with zombie-like enemies, doppelgangers, and interactive environments that will push your reflexes and strategic prowess to the limit.

Currently, Sifu is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC through platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

To get a glimpse of what the final content update will offer, you can watch the release date trailer below.