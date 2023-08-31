Shure Announces Upgrades to Aonic 50 Headphones: Improved Performance and Enhanced Features

Shure has unveiled the second-generation version of its Aonic 50 headphones, focusing on internal upgrades to enhance overall performance. Priced at $349, these premium noise-canceling wireless headphones now offer spatial audio, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and double the battery life compared to the previous model.

Sound quality is a highlight of the new Aonic 50, with Shure introducing spatial audio technology. By utilizing an algorithm based on acoustical modeling and critical listening, immersion is achieved without compromising the original audio. Three tailored modes are available for different use cases: Music, Cinema, and Podcast. Music mode emulates the experience of listening with high-end speakers, while Cinema mode adds an extra low-end tone to replicate a theater setting. Podcast mode positions the host’s voice closer to the listener’s ears. With 50mm dynamic drivers and Snapdragon Sound featuring aptX Adaptive, the Aonic 50 supports streaming music in AAC, SBC, and LDAC codecs.

Shure’s new hybrid active noise cancellation system replaces the previous adjustable ANC setup. Utilizing microphones both inside and outside the ear cup, the technology monitors environmental noise to provide a custom noise-blocking experience. Users can choose from four modes—Light, Moderate, Max, and MaxAware—to control the level of noise blocking and ambient sound. The MaxAware mode, a new addition, strikes a balance between blocking unwanted noise and maintaining awareness of the surroundings. Additionally, an Enhanced Environment mode allows users to fine-tune noise levels through a slider.

Battery life has significantly improved in the second-gen Aonic 50, increasing to up to 45 hours of listening time on a single charge. Quick charging is also supported, providing five hours of use with just a 15-minute charge. Shure claims “superior” call quality thanks to beamforming microphones with automatic gain control. The built-in microphones automatically adjust to combat ambient noise, promising unmatched clarity during calls.

The second-generation Aonic 50 headphones will be available in September.

