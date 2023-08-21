Baldur’s Gate 3: A New Chapter in the Legacy

In the wake of the highly anticipated Starfield, the hype surrounding Baldur’s Gate 3 might be starting to calm down, but its own journey is just beginning. Larian Studios, the developer behind the game, seems to have exceeded even its own expectations, with the lead writer acknowledging the monumental task of following in the footsteps of BioWare’s Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadows of Amn.

Set 100 years after the events of its predecessor, Baldur’s Gate 3 introduces a brand new story that can be enjoyed independently of the previous games. However, players can still expect to encounter some familiar characters. After losing the rights to the series, BioWare’s creation became highly sought-after, and it was years before Larian Studios got the chance to continue the role-playing saga.

Lead writer Adam Smith reflects on the initial anxiety of working on a game that cast such a long shadow. He acknowledges the greatness of Baldur’s Gate 2, widely regarded as one of the best games ever made, and the pressure to deliver a worthy successor.

The previous entries in the series were known for their rich narratives and well-developed characters. Players had the option to import their characters from the first game into the second, a feature that BioWare later utilized in their Mass Effect and Dragon Age franchises. The focus on companion characters was another element that BioWare would go on to explore further in their future titles.

Smith expresses his personal connection to Jaheira, a recruitable companion in the Baldur’s Gate games, and considers her to be the most important character in the series. In Baldur’s Gate 3, Jaheira returns as a companion character, and Smith hopes that future creators treat their creations with the same reverence.

The legacy of Baldur’s Gate continues to inspire and captivate gamers, and the thought of these characters living on for years to come is a truly wonderful prospect. As we witness a resurgence of CRPG-inspired roleplaying games from the 90s and early 2000s, it is clear that the impact of Baldur’s Gate is far from fading.

