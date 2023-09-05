Should You Choose Crimson Fleet or UC Sysdef in Starfield?

Starfield, the highly anticipated game by Bethesda, offers players a variety of quests and storylines to explore. One particularly interesting questline involves infiltrating the Crimson Fleet on behalf of UC Sysdef, forcing players to choose between the two factions. But which should you choose?

By the end of the questline, players must make a decision during the mission “Eye of the Storm.” Choosing UC Sysdef will task you with attacking The Key to eliminate the Crimson Fleet. You’ll have to take out three large lasers guarding the base and engage in an epic space battle against enemy ships. Then, you’ll have to battle through hordes of Crimson Fleet pirates to reach Delgado, either killing him immediately or convincing him to turn himself in. Choosing UC Sysdef comes with rewards such as 250,000 credits, access to the Vigilance, and the approval of Constellation companions.

Alternatively, choosing the Crimson Fleet flips the mission, requiring you to defend The Key from UC Sysdef. After successfully repelling the attack, you’ll board the Vigilance to eliminate everyone on the ship, including Commander Ikande. Choosing the Crimson Fleet grants rewards such as 250,000 credits, access to The Key, and safe travel through Crimson Fleet territory.

Ultimately, the Crimson Fleet is the recommended choice for the Eye of the Storm mission. The faction offers access to valuable resources and easily accessible vendors across the galaxy. Additionally, choosing UC Sysdef will turn the Crimson Fleet against you, resulting in battles with their forces. On the other hand, there are fewer consequences when picking the Crimson Fleet. However, the differences between the two factions are relatively small, so players should pick the faction they align with most.

Overall, Starfield provides players with a captivating questline involving the choice between the Crimson Fleet and UC Sysdef. The decision impacts the story and offers unique rewards, so choose wisely.

