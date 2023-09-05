Should You Wait for the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 or Get the Surface Pro 9?

If you’re in the market for a new laptop and considering the Microsoft Surface Pro line, you may be wondering whether it’s worth waiting for the Surface Pro 10 or if you should go ahead and purchase the Surface Pro 9. While it’s tempting to wait for the latest model, there are a few factors to consider.

First and foremost, ask yourself if you can realistically wait. If your current laptop is on its last legs and you need a replacement for critical work or school projects, it makes more sense to buy the Surface Pro 9 now. Waiting for the Surface Pro 10 could mean weeks or even months without a functioning laptop.

But how much better will the Surface Pro 10 be? Unfortunately, Microsoft has been tight-lipped about its newest release. However, based on leaks and rumors, we can make a few educated guesses. The Surface Pro 10 is expected to come in multiple size options, including an 11-inch variant. It will likely have the same physical appearance as the Pro 9, with some possible design enhancements for its 10th anniversary.

In terms of performance, the Surface Pro 10 will likely feature Intel 13th-generation CPUs, with Core i5 and i7 options. It’s unlikely to have an AMD or Qualcomm Snapdragon variant. Prices are expected to increase due to inflation, with entry-level Core i5 models starting around $1,200 and Core i7 models close to $2,000. There may also be larger storage configurations available at more affordable prices.

While performance improvements over the Pro 9 may be limited, the Surface Pro 10 might offer better multi-threading performance and more efficient cores. However, the top-end CPUs may have increased power draw, so battery life improvements may be minimal. Display quality is not expected to change significantly, although we may see slightly slimmer bezels and the possibility of an OLED option.

When it comes to deciding whether the Surface Pro 10 is worth the cost, it’s important to note that Microsoft tends to make incremental improvements rather than revolutionary changes with each release. If you already have a Surface Pro 8 or earlier, it may be worth waiting to see what the Surface Pro 10 can do before upgrading. However, if you’re using a Pro 9 or a different model, it may be more cost-effective to take advantage of discounted Pro 9 prices while retailers clear stock.

Ultimately, the decision boils down to your specific needs and circumstances. If you can’t wait and require a functional laptop immediately, the Surface Pro 9 is still an excellent choice. However, if you have the luxury of waiting and are willing to pay a potentially higher price, the Surface Pro 10 may offer some improvements worth considering.

Sources:

– DigitalTrends