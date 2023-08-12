The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold

Folding phones have become increasingly popular, and Samsung’s recent announcement of the Z Fold 5 has brought even more attention to this new category of smartphones. The Z Fold 5 is Samsung’s fifth-generation folding device and boasts a range of impressive features. However, it now faces competition from Google’s Pixel Fold, which is also priced at $1,800.

Despite their similarities in price, the Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold cater to different types of folding smartphone users. The internal hardware differs between the two devices, although they both use folding displays manufactured by Samsung. The Z Fold 5 features a 6.2-inch front display and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. In contrast, the Pixel Fold has a 5.8-inch front display and a similar 7.6-inch OLED display with the same refresh rate. It is powered by a Google Tensor G2 chip, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

Both devices offer impressive camera systems, with the Z Fold 5 sporting a three-array camera system and the Pixel Fold featuring a rear camera system with a wide-angle primary camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto lens. They are both rated IPX8 for water resistance and offer wireless charging and contactless payments. Both devices run software based on Android 13, with Samsung using their custom One UI 5.1.1 and Google using their own version.

When it comes to size, the Z Fold 5’s front display is narrow and tall, while the Pixel Fold’s screen is wider and shorter. Carrying either of these devices in a pants pocket may be uncomfortable, as they are quite bulky due to their folding design. However, they are better suited for carrying in a bag.

The displays on the Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold have some differences in resolution and color representation. The Z Fold 5 offers a 2,176 by 1,812 resolution, while the Pixel Fold has a wider 2,208 by 1,840 resolution. The Z Fold 5’s interior display has a square-like design, which may be preferable for those who multitask with two apps side by side.

Both Samsung and Google have implemented innovative hinges for their folding phones. The Z Fold 5 uses the Flex hinge, which eliminates the inner crease and allows for a seamless closing of the device. The Pixel Fold has a “fluid friction hinge” that offers 180-degree positioning, but its real-world performance has been mixed.

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold are both impressive folding smartphones. They offer unique features and cater to different user preferences. It will ultimately come down to individual preferences and priorities when choosing between the two.