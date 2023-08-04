CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Shortwave: The Spiritual Successor to Google Inbox Arrives on Android

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
Shortwave: The Spiritual Successor to Google Inbox Arrives on Android

Great news for Android users who miss the functionality of Google Inbox. Shortwave, an email app that serves as a spiritual successor to Google Inbox, has finally made its way to Android devices. After 18 months of beta testing, Shortwave version 1.0 is now available for download on Google Play.

Shortwave was created by a team of former Google employees to fill the void left by the shutdown of Google Inbox in 2019. Inbox was known for its innovative features such as Bundles, which automatically organized emails by type, and Delivery Schedules, allowing users to control the timing of email arrivals. Many users were disappointed when Google Inbox shut down.

Shortwave brings back many of the beloved features of Inbox. It includes a sweep button for marking emails in bulk, AI-powered smart replies, and quick options to pin, snooze, archive, and delete emails. While the basic version of Shortwave is free to use, there is a $9 monthly subscription that unlocks premium features. Some limitations, such as a 90-day searchable email history, can be overcome with the subscription.

According to Android Police, this latest release of Shortwave appears to be a web application rather than a native Android app. However, the overall experience of Shortwave 1.0 on Android is closer to its iOS counterpart compared to the previous beta version.

For Android users who have been yearning for a successor to Google Inbox, Shortwave offers a worthy alternative that brings back many of the features loved by Inbox users.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Free Video Game Goodies Up for Grab This Weekend

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Evo 2023: The Premier Fighting Game Tournament

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals Daily Use of Vision Pro, Majority of iPhones Purchased Through Upgrade Programs

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Amazon Embraces Generative AI to Enhance Customer Experiences

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

US Stocks Rally on AI, Investors Eye Infrastructure Spending

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

How Long Do Asteroids Last? Insights from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Tips for Obtaining Phone Call Summaries in Different Languages Using JavaScript

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments