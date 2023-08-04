Shortwave: The Spiritual Successor to Google Inbox Arrives on Android

Great news for Android users who miss the functionality of Google Inbox. Shortwave, an email app that serves as a spiritual successor to Google Inbox, has finally made its way to Android devices. After 18 months of beta testing, Shortwave version 1.0 is now available for download on Google Play.

Shortwave was created by a team of former Google employees to fill the void left by the shutdown of Google Inbox in 2019. Inbox was known for its innovative features such as Bundles, which automatically organized emails by type, and Delivery Schedules, allowing users to control the timing of email arrivals. Many users were disappointed when Google Inbox shut down.

Shortwave brings back many of the beloved features of Inbox. It includes a sweep button for marking emails in bulk, AI-powered smart replies, and quick options to pin, snooze, archive, and delete emails. While the basic version of Shortwave is free to use, there is a $9 monthly subscription that unlocks premium features. Some limitations, such as a 90-day searchable email history, can be overcome with the subscription.

According to Android Police, this latest release of Shortwave appears to be a web application rather than a native Android app. However, the overall experience of Shortwave 1.0 on Android is closer to its iOS counterpart compared to the previous beta version.

For Android users who have been yearning for a successor to Google Inbox, Shortwave offers a worthy alternative that brings back many of the features loved by Inbox users.