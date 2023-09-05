Is YouTube’s Shorts Killing Its Long Videos?

In response to the growing popularity of TikTok and the increasing preference for short video formats, YouTube launched its own short video stream called Shorts in September 2020. Since its global launch in July 2021, Shorts has gained over 2 billion users and has become a significant part of YouTube’s platform. However, the success of Shorts has raised concerns among some senior staff at YouTube.

According to The Financial Times, veteran employees have voiced their worries in strategy meetings that long-form videos, which generate higher ad revenue for the company, may be losing engagement as users shift towards Shorts. While Shorts has become immensely popular, the format does not allow for multiple ad placements like long videos do, impacting YouTube’s ad revenue potential.

The decline in ad revenue over the past three quarters has added to YouTube’s concerns. The company needs to find a balance between monetizing Shorts and incentivizing creators to continue producing long-form content. YouTube’s response to this challenge will not only impact its own future but also serve as a case study for other video hosting and streaming platforms.

The rise of short video formats can be attributed to factors such as the widespread use of smartphones in developing countries and the influence of TikTok. With the exponential growth of smartphones, more users from these regions are engaging with short videos. This shift in user behavior poses a threat to YouTube’s traditional long-form video model.

YouTube now faces the dilemma of sustaining its ad revenue while adapting to the preferences of its user base. The company could potentially explore new revenue streams for Shorts and offer incentives to creators to continue producing long-form content. Navigating this complex situation will be crucial for YouTube’s future and may serve as a guide for other platforms in the evolving landscape of video streaming.

Sources:

– The Financial Times

– The Verge