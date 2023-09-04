YouTube’s Shorts Risks Cannibalizing Long-Form Video Business

A recent report suggests that YouTube’s short-video platform, Shorts, may pose a threat to the company’s core long-form video business. The Financial Times cited veteran YouTube staff who expressed concerns about Shorts “cannibalizing its core business.”

YouTube’s Shorts platform has gained an edge over competitors like TikTok and Instagram Reels with its announcement of more than 2 billion logged-in monthly users. However, the success of Shorts raises questions about the future of long-form videos on YouTube.

The report highlights discussions in recent YouTube strategy meetings regarding the declining popularity of long-form videos. YouTube staff believes that content creators are producing fewer long-form videos due to a lack of consumer appetite and brands’ preference for short-form content.

Although YouTube claims that Shorts is designed to complement other formats on the platform, such as audio and livestreams, concerns remain about the impact on ad revenue. YouTube’s ad revenue has seen a downward trend over the past three quarters. The company is still exploring ways to monetize Shorts fully.

Despite the challenges, YouTube Shorts has witnessed significant growth, with 2 billion monthly logged-in users. In the second quarter of 2023, YouTube generated $7.67 billion in advertising revenue, a 4% increase from the previous year. The company introduced advertising on Shorts in late 2022 and now needs to navigate how to support the platform’s popularity, including investing in creators and incentivizing them to create exclusive content for Shorts.

