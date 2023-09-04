YouTube’s TikTok Competitor Shorts May Impact Long-Form Video Business

According to veteran YouTube staff, the short-video platform Shorts may potentially cannibalize the core, long-form video business of YouTube. The platform currently has over 2 billion logged-in monthly users, surpassing competitors like TikTok and Instagram Reels. Recent strategy meetings at YouTube have raised concerns about the decline of long-form videos as a revenue-generating format.

Content creators are reportedly producing fewer long-form videos due to a lack of consumer demand and brand preferences for short-form content with product placement opportunities. YouTube has stated that Shorts is intended to complement, rather than compete with, other formats such as audio and livestreams. However, the rise in popularity of Shorts poses a challenge for YouTube to effectively monetize the platform and increase ad revenue.

In the second quarter of 2023, YouTube generated $7.67 billion in advertising revenue, marking a 4% increase from the same period in the previous year. The company introduced advertising on Shorts in late 2022. As Shorts continues to gain traction, YouTube will need to support the platform by investing in creators and incentivizing them to create exclusive content.

Despite the potential impact on ad revenue, YouTube remains optimistic about the future of long-form videos and aims to strike a balance between different content formats. The company recognizes the importance of adapting to changing consumer preferences and trends. As Shorts becomes a major player in the short-video space, YouTube will need to navigate the evolving landscape to ensure the continued success of its platform.

