New YouTube Shorts Series Highlights the Best Apps and Games on Google Play

A new YouTube Shorts video series called “The Play Report” is set to bring fresh editorial content to the Google Play Store. Focused on showcasing the latest and greatest apps and games on Google Play, “The Play Report” will be hosted by a rotating cast of expert voices, including both Googlers and YouTube Creators. The series aims to provide users with a concise “download on what to download” tagline.

“The Play Report” will be prominently featured at the top of the Play Store as a carousel, with the name of the highlighted app appearing at the bottom of each vertical thumbnail. This new addition seems to replace other high-profile promotional carousels. The player itself includes an install button at the bottom, making it easy for users to access and download the featured apps and games.

Behind the scenes, it appears that “The Play Report” is utilizing YouTube Shorts, as the app store already supports regular videos in listings. This approach allows Google to pilot a new way of surfacing hidden gems and trending apps/games in the United States.

For those who are not able to see “The Play Report” directly on the Play Store, the Shorts will also be uploaded to Google Play’s existing YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram accounts. This ensures that users across multiple platforms can access the series.

Expect new episodes of “The Play Report” to be released over the next few weeks, offering valuable insights into the best apps and games available on Google Play.

