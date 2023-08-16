Baldur’s Gate 3: Height Differences and Kissing

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, offers players the opportunity to engage in romantic relationships with a variety of in-game characters. From humans and demons to elves and bears, the game allows players to flirt and form connections with almost anyone they choose. However, the developers may not have anticipated how height differences would impact the kissing animations and intimate scenes within the game.

In a tweet on August 11, Jesse Vitelli, an associate editor at gaming publication Prima Games, shared an image of their Gnome character attempting to kiss another character in the game. Vitelli expressed their disappointment, stating that their gnome character was unable to reach their partner due to being too short. The resulting animation made it appear as though the gnome was going down on the taller character, which Vitelli found amusing.

Gnomes in Baldur’s Gate 3 are known for their speed and intelligence but are also one of the shortest races in the game, standing at around 3 feet, 5.5 inches tall. This height discrepancy becomes more apparent when trying to engage in intimate moments with taller characters, such as the Tiefling Karlach, who can range from 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches in height.

Despite the comical nature of the situation, some players have expressed a desire for more realistic animations and considerations for height differences. However, Baldur’s Gate 3 has garnered significant attention and positive reviews, becoming the highest-rated game on Metacritic. The popularity of the game has led to a large player base on Steam, nearly surpassing the concurrent player count of Hogwarts Legacy.

Larian Studios is actively working on addressing various issues and implementing fixes, including mid-game character customization options. Despite some minor criticisms, Baldur’s Gate 3 stands out as a successful and highly anticipated game, symbolizing progress and innovation in the gaming industry.