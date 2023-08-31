Shimano Releases 105 R7100: Affordable 12-Speed Mechanical Road Groupset

Shimano has recently launched its latest road bike groupset, the 105 R7100, offering a more affordable option for cyclists. Priced at around £990/$1,190/€1,180, the new mechanical groupset is approximately £740/$700/€690 cheaper than its electronic counterpart, the Di2 version.

The 105 R7100 is essentially a cable-operated version of Shimano’s 105 Di2 R7150 electronic groupset. It features new 12-speed mechanical rear and front derailleurs, along with updated shifters. However, the non-shifting components such as chains, cassettes, cranksets, and brakes remain the same across both the mechanical and electronic groupsets.

One notable aspect of the 105 R7100 is its compatibility with hydraulic disc brakes, as there are no rim brake components available. This aligns with Shimano’s overall shift towards disc brakes in the road bike market.

The new groupset weighs approximately 2,845g, depending on the specifications. Shimano addresses the concerns of maintenance and battery life by highlighting one of the advantages of mechanical groupsets – they do not require charging or worrying about battery levels.

The introduction of the 105 R7100 comes after Shimano’s last mechanical road bike groupset release in 2019 with the 11-speed 105 R7000. This new offering provides an option for cyclists who prefer mechanical drivetrains and are seeking reliable and easy-to-maintain componentry at a more affordable price point.

While Shimano is clear about the new shifting components in the 105 R7100, the company has not provided specific details about improvements in shifting speed or quality compared to the previous-generation 105 R7000 groupset. However, this release demonstrates that mechanical shifting for road bikes is still relevant and a valuable choice for cyclists.