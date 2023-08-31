Shimano Unveils New Gravel Tech: 12-Speed GRX Groupsets and Carbon Gravel Wheels

Shimano has announced the launch of new gravel technology, including two new 12-speed versions of GRX groupsets and a new set of carbon gravel wheels. The higher-spec RX820 series and the more affordable RX610 series both offer 12-speed cassettes in 1x and 2x configurations. The big talking point is the gear range, with up to 10-51T cassettes providing a mountain bike-like gearing setup. The RX820 groupset offers a choice of two larger cassettes, 10-45T or 10-51T, while the RX610 series offers the same cassette options but with cheaper materials. The groupsets come with different rear derailleurs depending on the cassette size. The front chainsets offer a choice of chainring sizes and crank lengths, with the 2x option limited to one chainset. Both groupsets have updated shifters with improved ergonomics designed for use with flared handlebars.

Shimano has also introduced an updated version of the RX870 gravel wheels, with a carbon 32mm rim and a weight reduction of 64 grams compared to the previous version. The wheels are designed for use with 32-50mm tires and feature full carbon rims, 24 j-bend spokes, and Shimano’s ‘Direct Engagement’ star ratchet engagement system. They use cup and cone bearings.

The GRX RX820 and RX610 groupsets and RX880 gravel wheels will be available for OEM purchase immediately, followed by retail availability. Pricing and availability for the RX880 wheelset are still to be confirmed.

