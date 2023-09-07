CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Nintendo Shares Video Message from Former Voice of Mario and Creator

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 7, 2023
Nintendo Shares Video Message from Former Voice of Mario and Creator

Nintendo has released a video message featuring Charles Martinet, the former voice of Mario, and Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario. Although the message does not provide new information about the voice actor for the iconic plumber or the details of Martinet’s role as the Mario Ambassador, it does showcase Martinet’s enthusiasm and passion for both the fans and his new position.

In the video message, Miyamoto expresses gratitude to Martinet for his work and involvement in the series, acknowledging their long journey together since Martinet’s first voice role in Super Mario 64. Interestingly, Miyamoto reveals that Martinet used to call him “Papa” when they would meet.

While Martinet’s new role remains undisclosed, he hints at traveling worldwide to meet fans. This implies that he will likely make appearances at conventions for the foreseeable future.

As for the new voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi, fans will have to wait until the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in October to find out.

If you will miss Martinet as the voice of Mario, share your thoughts in the comments.

Sources: Nintendo

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Best LED TVs with 4K HD Resolution: A Look into the Future of Television

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Partnership between Comcast and CCBC to Drive Awareness and Adoption of Affordable Connectivity Program

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Upcoming Nintendo Direct Event Rumored to Debut Exciting Titles

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Best LED TVs with 4K HD Resolution: A Look into the Future of Television

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50: A Portable and Convenient Solar Telescope

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Tourists May Have Been Holidaying on a ‘Lost Continent’ for Years

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

US Nanoelectromechanical Systems: A New Era in Telecommunication Technology

Sep 7, 2023 0 Comments