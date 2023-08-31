Shigeru Miyamoto’s Role in the Development of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

In a recent interview with the leads on Nintendo’s upcoming 2D Mario game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, director Shiro Mouri and producer Takashi Tezuka shed light on the role of legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto in the development process. While Miyamoto is not involved in day-to-day game development, his feedback is highly regarded by the team.

Tezuka explained that Miyamoto’s involvement in the creation of Wonder was not constant but instead consisted of occasional visits. He would observe the team’s progress and provide comments and opinions on various aspects of the game. Tezuka, having worked with Miyamoto for a long time, had a deep understanding of his intentions and was able to engage in meaningful conversations based on Miyamoto’s comments.

One specific instance where Miyamoto’s feedback had a notable impact was with the character Elephant Mario. Miyamoto expressed that the initial design did not resemble a Mario character and highlighted that the movement of the elephant spraying water needed further adjustment for realism.

Despite Miyamoto’s reservations, Elephant Mario has received a positive response from fans. The sight of Elephant Mario crushing Yoshi and other visual gags have entertained players. Additionally, more power-ups were revealed during a recent Nintendo Direct, further fueling anticipation for the game.

It’s important to note that Miyamoto’s opinions are rooted in his strong feelings about storytelling and other game features. Earlier this year, in an interview with IGN, he elaborated on his perspective on these aspects.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been highly anticipated by fans, and the development team has explored over 1000 ideas for Wonder effects. The article’s author, Ryan McCaffrey, also had the opportunity to play the game for an hour and shared his impressions in a separate article.

