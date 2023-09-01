Arculus, the leading digital security platform, has joined forces with BitPay, the largest cryptocurrency payment company, to offer users a wider range of payment options. This partnership allows users to make purchases using various cryptocurrencies, including popular meme tokens such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

BitPay, founded in 2011, has been instrumental in driving merchant adoption of digital assets. It has integrated Shiba Inu into its wallet app, enabling global merchants to accept the token as a legitimate form of payment. Some well-known companies that accept Shiba Inu include Newegg, Nordstrom, GameStop, AMC, and Menufy. This partnership with Arculus further expands the reach of these meme currencies, providing users with more flexibility and choice when making transactions.

While traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin still dominate transaction volumes on BitPay, the inclusion of meme currencies like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin shows their growing influence and acceptance in the market. Bitcoin accounts for approximately 36% of all transactions, followed by Ethereum and Litecoin. Dogecoin holds a distant fourth place with about 7% of total payments. Shiba Inu, while not currently appearing on BitPay’s list of popular transaction options, has the potential to make an impact in the future.

This partnership between Arculus and BitPay is a significant step forward in expanding the use of cryptocurrencies in everyday transactions. By providing users with the option to use popular meme tokens, it promotes the wider adoption and acceptance of digital assets as a legitimate form of payment.

