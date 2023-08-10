Sherwin-Williams Launches 2024 Color Trend Report: Anthology: Volume One

Iconic paint brand Sherwin-Williams has released its 2024 color trend report called Anthology: Volume One. This new biennial report features 48 hand-selected hues that will define modern aesthetics in the year ahead and beyond. Unlike previous reports, the Anthology collection is organized by color family, allowing users to explore the directional shift of each palette and its impact on design trends.

The 2024 report includes four chromatic color families: blues and greens, reds and purples, deeps and darks, and delicate tints. Sherwin-Williams hopes to provide deeper color insights by releasing a new volume of the Anthology collection every other year. This approach aims to showcase the beautiful shifts in color trends that resonate with designers, industry professionals, and DIY enthusiasts.

The first color family focuses on blues and greens, offering a range of shades from soft and subtle to bright and bold. This palette aims to create a relaxing atmosphere by combining organic green tones with calming blue hues.

The reds and purples color story celebrates experimental and warm color schemes. It includes deep reds, soft pinks, and nostalgic hues. This color palette presents a new take on reds and purples for 2024, incorporating muted shades and upgrading millennial pink.

The third color story is all about deep tones and black room ideas. This palette signifies power and mystery, featuring deeply saturated tones that add drama to any space. Dark colors continue to be popular choices for creating comforting and atmospheric environments.

The fourth color family explores delicate tints, elevating classic whites with hushed and neutral tones. This palette is perfect for modern and minimalist decor, emphasizing the importance of subtle and serene neutrals in creating an uplifting atmosphere.

Sherwin-Williams’ 2024 color trend report offers inspiration and guidance in incorporating these colors into home design. Each color family provides a unique aesthetic and ambiance, allowing individuals to express their personal style while embracing current and future design trends.