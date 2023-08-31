According to an article published by Fast Company, Patricia Moore, one of the founders of “universal design,” has been championing the idea that products and environments should be built to accommodate the widest range of people possible. Moore began her journey towards universal design when she had an epiphany at the age of 26. At the time, she was working as an industrial designer and suggested creating a refrigerator door that was easier for elderly individuals to open. However, her senior colleague dismissed the idea, stating that they didn’t design for “those people.” This experience inspired Moore to advocate for the needs of elderly consumers.

To truly understand what it was like to be old and design better products, Moore transformed herself into an 85-year-old woman named “Old Pat.” She wore custom prosthetic pieces, makeup, and clothing to simulate the physical effects of aging. Moore went undercover as Old Pat for three years, traveling to different cities and chronicling her experiences. These insights led her to write a book called “Disguised” in 1985, where she discussed the need to change society’s perception of old age.

Today, Moore is considered a pioneer in universal design and has worked with numerous companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Boeing, and 3M. However, despite her efforts, ageism still persists, and technological progress has created challenges for aging individuals. This realization became even more apparent when the author of this article experienced a serious accident that resulted in a changed body. Suddenly, they understood the necessity of Moore’s work in designing products and environments that consider the needs of all individuals.

The story demonstrates the power of empathy in product design. By stepping into the shoes of others and experiencing their challenges firsthand, designers can create solutions that are inclusive and accessible to a diverse range of users. Moore’s work serves as a reminder that age should not be a barrier to designing products that enhance the lives of individuals, regardless of their age or abilities.

Sources:

– Fast Company (source article, author not mentioned)