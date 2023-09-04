Non-Endemic Companies Pose a Major Threat to the Games Industry, Says Former PlayStation Boss

Former PlayStation executive Shawn Layden has identified non-endemic companies such as Google and Amazon as the biggest threats to the games industry. Layden outlined his concerns during a keynote speech at the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit in Seattle. He highlighted three main challenges facing the industry in the coming years: consolidation, rising costs, and the entry of non-endemic companies into the sector.

Layden expressed his worry that large-scale acquisitions and studio closures could stifle creativity. Additionally, he emphasized that increasing costs in gaming pose an existential threat to the entire industry. Lastly, Layden addressed the entry of non-endemic companies like Google, Netflix, Apple, and Amazon into the gaming sector, referring to them as the “barbarians at the gate.” These companies are seeking to disrupt the industry and claim a share of the billions of dollars generated by gaming each year.

Drawing parallels with other entertainment industries, Layden stated that gaming should be proactive in disrupting itself before companies like Google and Amazon do it for them. Examples of prior disruptions mentioned included Apple’s impact on the music industry and Netflix’s transformation of the movie business. Layden urged the gaming industry to anticipate future changes and adequately prepare itself for the inevitable paradigm shift.

While acknowledging that some larger companies have attempted to enter the gaming industry, Layden noted that success requires more than just technological capabilities. He pointed to the closure of Google’s Stadia as evidence that simply having the technology is insufficient. Layden countered an argument made by Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndustry.biz, stating that although PlayStation and Xbox were introduced by non-endemic companies, Sony recognized the importance of bringing entertainment expertise into the venture. Layden stressed the significance of Sony’s collaboration with Sony Music, citing their success in securing partnerships with publishers and facilitating the platform’s growth.

Layden concluded by highlighting the long history of non-endemics trying to enter the games industry and failing. He mentioned film studios such as MGM, Fox, and Sony Pictures attempting to establish their own game businesses 25 years ago, only to crash and burn. Layden cautioned that the current wave of big tech firms seeking to enter the industry may face similar challenges.

In summary, Layden’s concerns revolve around consolidation inhibiting creativity, rising costs as a threat to the industry’s viability, and non-endemic companies disrupting the gaming sector. He implored the gaming industry to anticipate and lead the inevitable changes rather than being overtaken by external actors.

