Galactic Winds: More Common Than Previously Thought

Scientists have long believed that “galactic winds,” massive matter outflows from galaxies, were rare occurrences in the universe. However, recent research using the MUSE instrument has challenged this assumption. By observing around 100 galaxies, researchers have discovered that galactic winds are actually a frequent phenomenon, providing valuable insights into galaxy evolution and confirming theoretical models.

The MUSE instrument, a panoramic integral-field spectrograph on the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory (ESO), has revealed the presence of double-cone-shaped structures characteristic of galactic winds. These structures are only visible in specific spectral lines of light and require high sensitivity measurements. Previously, only a few cases of galactic winds were known, most of which were also discovered with the MUSE instrument.

The new findings show that galactic-wide outflows are present in almost every star-forming galaxy. Professor Lutz Wisotzki of the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam explains that the results also shed light on the size and shape of these galactic winds, which was previously only possible to determine in rare extreme cases.

Galactic winds play a crucial role in the cosmic evolution of galaxies by regulating their growth and star formation. The outflows, which extend above and below the galactic plane, transport gas and energy from a galaxy into its surroundings, influencing its star formation capabilities. Understanding this feedback process is essential for comprehending the formation and evolution of galaxies.

The MUSE study further reveals that galactic gas flows out into the surroundings of galaxies, reaching distances of more than 30,000 light-years. The observable signal depends on the orientation of the galaxy relative to the line of sight. When viewed from the side, there is strong emission above and below the galaxy’s plane, while viewing galaxies from other angles yields a weaker and more evenly distributed signal.

These new insights provide a clearer understanding of the prevalence and characteristics of galactic winds, significantly diverging from previous assumptions. The research not only expands our knowledge of galaxy evolution but also demonstrates the invaluable role of advanced technology, such as the MUSE instrument, in unraveling the mysteries of the universe.

Summary

Recent research using the MUSE instrument has revealed that galactic winds are more common in the universe than previously thought. By observing around 100 galaxies, scientists have discovered that these massive matter outflows from galaxies occur frequently, challenging earlier assumptions about their rarity. The findings provide valuable insights into galaxy evolution and confirm theoretical models. The MUSE study also sheds light on the size and shape of these galactic winds, which was previously only possible to determine in rare extreme cases. These new insights expand our understanding of the prevalence and characteristics of galactic winds and highlight the importance of advanced technology in unraveling the mysteries of the universe.

FAQ