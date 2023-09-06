Should Shareholders Approve a Raise for Gen Digital’s CEO at the Upcoming AGM?

According to the latest information, Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) will be having its annual general meeting (AGM) on September 12th. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and address their concerns regarding the lack of investment gain over the past three years.

While the company has seen positive earnings per share (EPS) growth during this period, the share price has not reflected the company’s performance. The upcoming AGM presents an opportunity for shareholders to voice their concerns and potentially influence the management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration.

In terms of CEO compensation, Vincent Pilette received a total annual compensation of US$25 million for the year ending March 2023. This includes a salary of US$940.4k, which is 83% higher than the industry average. Comparatively, the median total CEO compensation for companies in the American Software industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b was US$14 million.

It is important to note that Pilette holds US$34 million worth of shares in Gen Digital, which indicates his commitment and confidence in the company. However, shareholders may still question the decision to approve a raise for the CEO given the lack of investment gain over the past three years.

Gen Digital has opted for non-salary rewards instead of a traditional salary for CEO compensation, with salary representing only 4% of the total compensation. This suggests that the executive’s salary is tied to the company’s performance.

While the company has shown positive growth numbers, including a 23% annual growth in EPS and a 27% revenue growth over the last year, shareholders have experienced a loss of 4.4% over the past three years. This could be a concern for shareholders, especially if the CEO receives generous compensation.

In conclusion, shareholders of Gen Digital have the opportunity to address their concerns at the upcoming AGM. CEO compensation, as well as other factors affecting the company’s performance, should be carefully considered. Ultimately, shareholders should make an informed decision based on the company’s overall performance and potential for future growth.

Sources:

– Simply Wall St