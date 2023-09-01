Shardbound Alpha Pre-Registrations Open: Experience the Game Like Never Before

Bazooka Tango, the gaming studio founded by the former co-founders of Super Evil Megacorp and creators of the award-winning game Vainglory, has announced that Alpha Pre-Registrations for their highly anticipated collectible strategy game, Shardbound, are now open. The Alpha playtest will take place from September 7th until September 17th, giving players the opportunity to experience the game before its official release.

During the Alpha playtest, a total of 1,000 keys will be available for registrants to have the first access to the game. The playtest will run for ten days, with servers open 24/7. This is the first time players will be able to invite others to play via duel requests.

Shardbound, set in a fantasy world, combines elements of tabletop games with digital trading card games. Players use their decks of cards to summon creatures, cast spells, and control the battlefield. With new features such as a focus on deckbuilding, leaderboards, and new progression mechanics, Shardbound offers diverse playing styles and strategic gameplay.

“With a growing community that has more than tripled since Shardbound’s revival was announced at GDC, players have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on the game,” said Bo Daly, Founder and CEO at Bazooka Tango. “The team has worked closely with the community to deliver a game that we and our fans can be proud of.”

To pre-register for Shardbound and have a chance to play in the Alpha, visit the official website at shardbound.com.

