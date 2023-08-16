Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – A Cerebral and Characterful Stealth Tactics Game

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is a highly creative and character-filled stealth tactics game. Developed by Mimimi, known for their previous games like Shadow Tactics and Desperados 3, the game takes players on a temporal journey filled with depth and fun pirate adventures.

The game introduces the concept of the Red Marley’s phantom bell, which chimes across the ethereal plane, solidifying moments into memories that can be restored and learned from. The mechanics of quick-save and quick-load, represented by the bell, are seamlessly woven into the fabric of the game, enhancing the overall experience.

Set in an alternative vision of the golden age of piracy, Shadow Gambit presents a world where cursed undead crews battle against an order of religious fanatics called the Inquisition. Players take on the role of Afia Manicat, an ambitious undead pirate, as she embarks on a quest for a legendary treasure with the crew of the sentient ship, Red Marley.

The game is filled with magical elements, camaraderie, and danger, creating a captivating high seas adventure. The world of Shadow Gambit is uniquely fantastical, featuring sentient jungles, frozen islands on the brink of destruction, and shattered dimensions of memories.

Like Mimimi’s previous titles, Shadow Gambit challenges players to navigate enemy-infested territories with stealth and strategy. The objective is to move from one point to another without alerting the enemies, requiring careful planning and execution.

The game encourages players to utilize the unique abilities of the eight playable characters, each with their own set of skills and playstyle. From maim-dashing to freezing enemies in time, blinding foes from a distance, or possessing enemies as a baron, the game offers a wide range of inventive tactics.

Shadow Gambit embraces its fantastical setting to push the boundaries of the stealth-tactics genre. The game combines tension and climactic moments with irresistible pirate swagger, immersing players in a beautifully presented and sharply written world.

In addition to the tactical gameplay, players have the opportunity to interact with crew members on the Red Marley, uncovering their backstories and completing mini-quests.

Overall, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is a cerebral and characterful stealth tactics game that captivates players with its creativity, depth, and thrilling pirate adventures.