Gamescom 2023: What to Watch Out For

Gamescom 2023, the major European gaming event, is set to begin next week in Cologne, Germany. Various companies have announced streamed showcases to celebrate the occasion. Here are a few events to keep an eye on during Gamescom 2023:

On August 20th, the oldest indie publisher in Japan, PLAYISM, will host a special showcase. This event will include world premieres and updates for “fan favorites.” Notable titles associated with PLAYISM include Bright Memory: Infinite, The Good Life, and Deeeer Simulator.

The Destiny 2 Showcase will take place on August 22nd. This annual showcase will provide a glimpse into the upcoming “The Final Shape” expansion, Season 22, and the next reprised raid.

Geoff Keighley’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event will be held on August 22nd. This show is expected to feature game reveals as well as deeper looks into titles like Alan Wake 2 and Black Myth Wukong.

Tencent’s global games brand, Level Infinite, will hold a special showcase on August 23rd. This event is anticipated to feature upcoming Xbox titles such as SYNCED and Stampede: Racing Royale.

The Future Games Show, featuring over 50 games, will take place on August 23rd. Frontier Developments, Raw Fury, Thunderful Games, Nacon, and Crunching Koalas are among the companies showcasing their titles.

Xbox will not have a specific conference-style show at Gamescom 2023. Instead, showfloor streams will be spread out across August 23rd, 24th, and 25th, offering gameplay, developer chats, and community segments.

Panic Games, the publisher behind Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game, will host a showcase on August 29th. Despelote, an upcoming football/soccer game, will be featured.

In addition to these shows, Xbox will host a special FanFest Trivia event on August 23rd, where participants can showcase their Xbox knowledge to win prizes.

Stay tuned for updates on Xbox-related reveals throughout Gamescom 2023. It’s shaping up to be a fun few days with exciting announcements!