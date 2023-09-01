Digital Transformation: Empowering Decision Making and Driving Efficiency in Biomanufacturing

In the world of biomanufacturing, a significant amount of data is generated throughout the development, manufacturing, and quality control processes. However, much of this data remains in analog or paper-based systems, limiting the ability to effectively search for information, collaborate, respond to regulatory requests, ensure compliance, and gain insights into processes.

To overcome these challenges, digitalization is being increasingly adopted in the biomanufacturing industry. Digitalization involves the digitization of data and the use of technologies to enable, improve, and transform operations. It brings together data from various sources on a single platform, allowing for better modeling, prediction, and understanding of processes.

Implementing digitalization in biomanufacturing can lead to accelerated decision-making, significant productivity improvements, and end-to-end supply chain integration. The BioPhorum organization envisions this journey as a progression from paper-based facilities to fully automated and integrated “adaptive plants” or “lights out” smart manufacturing plants.

Digital tools play a crucial role in enabling this transformation. They allow for the convergence of data from multiple disparate systems, providing access to more data, more rapidly, and with greater context. These tools enable deep process insights, data-driven decision-making, and greater speed and agility in manufacturing processes.

One such digital tool is continuous process verification (CPV) software, which collects, aggregates, and provides access to all generated data throughout the biomanufacturing process. This software also offers data visualization, analytics, and process monitoring capabilities, supporting bioprocess lifecycle management, reporting, and investigations.

By leveraging historical data, a golden tunnel or reference profile can be established for a batch, defining the critical process parameters that ensure the desired quality and quantity of the product. Real-time monitoring of these parameters allows for early intervention in case of deviations, minimizing the financial impact.

Additionally, digital tools can assist in non-conformance investigations by providing a comprehensive set of information for root cause identification and corrective actions.

For successful digital transformation, factors such as standardization, accessibility, and upskilling are crucial. Standardization of digital technologies across the industry allows for seamless integration with existing infrastructure, while accessibility ensures that data is available to users with different skill levels. Upskilling is necessary to ensure that individuals and organizations can effectively leverage the digital tools and data.

In conclusion, digital transformation in biomanufacturing is crucial for optimizing operations and driving efficiency. Through the use of digital tools and technologies, biomanufacturers can leverage data to make informed decisions, improve productivity, and achieve end-to-end supply chain integration.

Sources:

– Rana Sader and Lee Asplund, “Digital Transformation: Empowering Decision Making and Driving Efficiency in Biomanufacturing” (source article)