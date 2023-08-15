Setapp Plans to Launch Alternative App Store for iOS and iPadOS in 2024

App subscription service Setapp has announced its intention to launch an alternative app store for iOS and iPadOS in 2024. This move comes in response to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires “gatekeeper” companies like Apple to open their services and platforms to other developers. The DMA is set to have a significant impact on Apple’s platforms, potentially leading to major changes in the ‌App Store‌, Messages, FaceTime, Siri, and more.

One of the key changes that Apple may be compelled to make is to allow users to download apps from outside the official ‌App Store‌, a practice known as sideloading. This change would enable customers to download apps without the need for the ‌App Store‌, relieving developers from paying Apple’s 15 to 30 percent fees.

To comply with the new European regulations, Apple is reportedly planning to implement sideloading support in iOS 17 by next year. Failure to comply with the DMA may result in fines of up to 20 percent of Apple’s global revenue.

Setapp, known for its subscription-based collection of Mac apps, is expanding its reach with the launch of an app store for iOS and iPadOS. The new app store will provide access to universal Setapp apps as well as a variety of apps from over 30 developers. Currently, signing up for the waiting list is available exclusively to users in the European Union.

In summary, Setapp’s alternative app store for iOS and iPadOS is a direct response to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, which aims to increase competition and open up platforms. Apple may be forced to implement sideloading support in order to comply with the new regulations, allowing users to download apps outside of the ‌App Store‌.