Dragon Quest X Online: Wii U and 3DS Versions to be Discontinued

Dragon Quest X Online, a popular game in Japan, has been released on various platforms since its launch in 2012 on Wii. It was subsequently made available on the Wii U, 3DS, Switch, and mobile. However, Square Enix has now announced that support for the Wii U and 3DS versions will be coming to an end on 20th March 2024.

While this news may not have much impact outside of Japan, as the game was never officially localized, it serves as a reminder that older consoles, including the Wii U and 3DS, are considered outdated. Those who have been playing Dragon Quest X Online can still continue their MMORPG journey on the Switch, PC, PS4, or mobile platforms.

In addition to the online version of the game, an offline version titled “Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline” was released in Japan in September of last year. However, there is no confirmation yet regarding its release in Western countries.

Let us know in the comments if you have had the opportunity to play Dragon Quest X Online.