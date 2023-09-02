Apple AirTag Leads Police to Burglary Suspect in UK

A man responsible for a series of burglaries with stolen items worth over $1 million has been apprehended thanks to the tracking capabilities of an Apple AirTag, according to officials in the United Kingdom. The suspect, 38-year-old Mari Dinjaku, will serve six years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges during a court hearing.

One of the burglaries occurred in January 2023 in Woking, where a lime green suitcase, clothing, and jewelry were stolen. However, unbeknownst to the thief, an Apple AirTag had been discreetly placed in the suitcase. This tracking device ultimately led the police directly to Dinjaku’s location.

Upon searching Dinjaku’s residence, the police discovered several pieces of designer clothing, handbags, jewelry, walkie-talkies, false documents, large amounts of cash, gloves, face coverings, and 15 cell phones. One of the cell phones was forensically linked to Dinjaku and placed him at the scene of the January burglary.

Further investigation revealed Dinjaku’s involvement in two additional burglaries. The police connected him to two cars near his home, one of which was associated with a burglary that took place in Farnham in December 2022. During this incident, a car and two safes containing jewelry with an estimated value of over $440,000 were stolen.

In total, the three burglaries Dinjaku was involved in resulted in a loss estimated to be over $1 million. The successful use of an Apple AirTag in this case highlights the effectiveness of technology in assisting law enforcement in tracking down criminals.

Source: Fox News Digital (Adam Sabes)