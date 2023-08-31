PlayStation Plus September 2023 Games Lineup Revealed

PlayStation has unveiled the three new games that will be available for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers and above in September. While some might consider it a mixed bag, the lineup includes Saints Row, Generation Zero, and Black Desert – Traveler Edition.

Saints Row offers players the opportunity to experience the biggest and best sandbox world ever created in the franchise. Set in the sprawling world of Santo Ileso, players can engage in thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures, and blockbuster missions as they shoot, drive, and wingsuit their way to the top. The game also offers fully untethered drop-in/drop-out co-op, allowing players to team up with a friend at any time.

On the other hand, Generation Zero takes players to a hostile open world set in 1980s Sweden. In this first-person adventure, players must battle and survive against deadly machine enemies. The game can be played alone or with up to three friends in seamless online co-op. As players progress, they uncover the truth behind what has happened in the region while engaging in adrenaline-pumping guerrilla combat.

Lastly, Black Desert – Traveler Edition is an open-world fantasy MMORPG. Players can choose from multiple character classes and combat types to specialize in, engaging in fast-paced PvE combat and large-scale PvP siege wars. The game also offers various pursuits such as trade, fishing, horse training, alchemy, cooking, and gathering.

To enjoy these games, players must ensure they have redeemed the current trio of PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams, and Death’s Door before September 5th.

