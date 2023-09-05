Sony Releases September’s PlayStation Plus Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced the first wave of PlayStation Plus games for September. This month’s Essential titles include Saints Row for PS5 and PS4, Black Desert – Traveler Edition for PS4, and Generation Zero for PS4.

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that offers members access to a library of free games every month. Subscribers have until October 3 to claim the games.

The service has different membership tiers, with Essential being the entry-level tier. The more expensive Extra and Premium tiers, introduced last summer, offer access to the Game Catalogue, which has up to 400 downloadable PS4 and PS5 games. Premium subscribers also get access to Ubisoft+ Classics, a curated selection of titles from the Assassin’s Creed publisher.

Premium subscribers enjoy additional features such as game trials, cloud streaming, and access to the Classics Catalogue, which includes games from the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PSP.

Sony also announced plans to increase PlayStation Plus subscription prices. From September 6, the cost of 12-month subscription plans for the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers will rise. The price increase will vary depending on the chosen membership plan.

Existing 12-month members will not be affected by the price increases until their next renewal date on or after November 6, unless they make changes to their subscription in the meantime.

Source: Video Games Chronicle

Definitions:

1. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) – The division of Sony Corporation responsible for the development, production, and marketing of PlayStation consoles and software.

2. PlayStation Plus – A subscription service that offers members free games, exclusive discounts, and online multiplayer for PlayStation consoles.

3. Ubisoft – A video game publisher and developer known for popular franchises like Assassin’s Creed.

4. Assassin’s Creed – A popular video game series developed by Ubisoft, known for its historical open-world gameplay.

